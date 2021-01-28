Luann De Lesseps, 55, Shows Off Insane Figure In Tiny White Bikini

The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps is showing off her killer figure in a new sexy social media snap. The 55-year-old wowed her 743,000 followers with a post on January 23 where she rocked an incredibly tiny white bikini.

The mother-of-two has been enjoying some time in Miami Beach, Florida, and ditched her turtlenecks and statement necklaces for a much more revealing look. Luann proudly showed off her insane body in a boomerang video where she shimmied in the tiny two-piece. The reality star flashed an ample amount of cleavage in the small top which barely contained her chest. The classic top tied around her neck and had a small dangling pendant at the center of her bustline.

Luann’s bottoms were low waisted, revealing her toned tummy. The “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer flaunted her abs and long toned legs as she danced for the camera. Paired with the hot bathing suit were large-framed sunglasses with black lenses. She wore her brunette locks down and in beachy waves that blew in the wind.

The dark blue ocean could be seen in the background, as could some strangers who were also enjoying their time on the beach. Luann’s shadow as well as her camerapersons was also just behind her as she smiled and danced.

In the caption of the post, Luann added the dancing woman emoji as well as the sun, while also mentioning the Cha-cha-cha. In under an hour, the sexy new upload brought in thousands of likes and 130 plus comments. Fans of the Countess filled up the comments section with sweet compliments for the RHONY star, as they raved about her enviable physique.

“Umm ok ABS,” one fan wrote.

“How are you so lean!? Look amazing for a 20 year old let alone your age!” another asked.

“Wow lu you’re looking stunning,” a third follower added.

“LuAnn has literally found the fountain of youth!” a fourth fan commented.

The comments section also filled up with dozens of flame emoji, as fans noted that she looked “fire.”

Yesterday, Luann shared a selfie to her timeline, which can be seen here, where she posed with her former Bravo co-star, Jill Zarin. The two women smiled proudly together as they spent their day in the sun. The “Feelin’ Jovani” singer said it was “OG time” in her caption and tagged her old friend. Luann has expressed in the past that she would like Jill back on the hit Bravo series, but for now, the latter is not confirmed to return.