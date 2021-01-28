Antje Utgaard Sizzles In Fishnet Stockings & A Black Bikini As She Sprawls Across A Porsche Hood

Playboy model Antje Utgaard took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sexy pair of photos. She wore a revealing ensemble and posed atop a high-end car and this drove her 1.8 million followers quite crazy.

The 26-year-old stunner sat on the hood of a Porsche convertible for these new snaps. She placed her booty a couple of inches above the Porsche emblem and spread her legs about shoulder-width apart on either side of it.

Antje leaned back and braced herself on her hands as she maintained a sensual expression on her face. She had her blond tresses swept over to one side and the wavy tresses gently framed her face as they tumbled over her chest.

The model wore a chunky necklace and a few additional pieces of bling to accessorize her titillating look. Antje wore a black bikini along with a pair of fishnet stockings to highlight her curvaceous physique.

The stockings were pulled over her bikini bottoms and the waistband rested slightly above her navel. The bikini top provided both a glimpse of cleavage along with a massive amount of underboob. Antje’s shapely thighs and flat tummy were beautifully accentuated by the hose as well.

The second photo was a jaw-dropper. It was cropped to exclude Antje’s face and focused primarily on her midsection. She still sat on the convertible with her legs spread, and the Playboy starlet’s fans had the chance to see her killer curves in more detail.

In her caption, Antje jokingly asked if anybody needed a lift. Her fans were more than happy to step up and note they would love to accept her offer.

Not only did Antje’s fans love this pair of shots, but many of her fellow Instagram influencers did too. Popular social media personalities such as Kinsey Wolanski, Khloe Terae, Jessica Killings, and Abigail Ratchford all noted their approval of these incredibly sexy snaps.

Over the course of the first three hours that the pictures were live on Antje’s Instagram page, more than 14,500 people hit the “like” button to show their enthusiasm for the titillating snapshots. Around 235 comments poured in as people raved over her sexy vibe as well.

“You look just stunning,” one fan raved.

“Looks so ravishing,” another declared.

“what a breathtakingly beautiful woman,” a third user determined.

“Beautiful confident fierce amazing,” someone else praised.

Earlier in the week, Antje flaunted her cleavage and curvy physique in an olive-hued two-piece swimsuit. These revealing shots were a big hit with the Playboy model’s fan base as well, garnering nearly 40,000 likes in a couple of days.