Brooke Hogan Flaunts Her Legs In Tiny Shorts & Says That She Wants ‘To Go Fast’

Brooke Hogan took to Instagram this week and gave her followers a glimpse of her living life in the fast lane courtesy of another tantalizing photo. The daughter of WWE legend Hulk Hogan also flaunted her figure for the occasion, while simultaneously looking fashionable in the process. The update, which hit the image-sharing platform on January 28, was a big hit with her social media audience as well.

In the pic, Brooke exited the passenger’s side of an unidentifiable, albeit very stylish, black car. The geotag revealed that the snap was captured in Nashville, Tennessee, and it depicted the blond bombshell gazing into the camera while she rested her head on her hand, looking relaxed and casual.

Most of Brooke’s outfit wasn’t visible in the shot, but she wore a pink crop top which she paired with what appeared to be tiny daisy dukes and black boots. While some of her clothing was blocked by the vehicle, the singer-songwriter’s enviable sun-kissed legs were on display.

In the accompanying caption, Brooke revealed that she was interested in a speedy journey. The image — and the message posted with it — also went down a treat with her admirers. As of this writing, the upload has gained thousands of likes and plenty of positive feedback in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote one Instagram follower, capping off the compliment with some flower emoji.

“Marry me and/or bear me sons,” wrote a second Instagrammer, who didn’t hold back when it came to showcasing his desire for the media personality.

“Oke, name a place, date and time,” wrote a third fan on Instagram.

These sentiments were echoed throughout the replies to Brooke’s photo. While most of the responders commented on her beauty, a few of them also stated that they look forward to hearing new music from the singer.

Citing a report from KTLA, Ringside News reported that the pop star is currently working on making a foray into country music. She released a single back in October, and more music is expected from her in the near future.

Brooke has also been delighting her social media audience with hot pics in recent times, some of which have featured her looking scantily-clad. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she shared a snap of her rocking a low-rise swimsuit while giving off mermaid vibes last month. The upload went on to receive thousands of likes and cause her followers to voice their appreciation.