Tyra Banks Tastes Vanilla Ice Cream From Her SMiZE Cream Brand, Supermodel Says It ‘Dances In Your Mouth’

Tyra Banks took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The supermodel has launched her own ice cream brand, SMiZE Cream, and is using the social media platform to promote the upcoming flavors that customers will be able to eat.

Banks stunned in a white hoodie that featured a stripey print across the front. She opted for a pair of glasses with circular lenses and kept her nails short for the occasion. The former America’s Next Top Model host is known for sporting different hairstyles and styled her long straight brunette locks down with a middle part.

The 47-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Banks was captured close-up in front of a plain backdrop. She held her spoon close to the camera, which was filled with a large scoop of ice cream. The Coyote Ugly actress gazed directly in front with a wide-eye pouty expression while a bit of the dessert was on top of her lip.

In the next slide, Banks tilted her head up and continued to pucker up to her lips.

In the third and final frame, she appeared to be in the middle of trying the tasty treat while holding her spoon out beside her.

In the tags, Banks tagged the SMiZE Cream account and geotagged the upload with Los Angeles, California, informing fans where these snapshots took place.

For her caption, she told her social media audience that she was testing the vanilla flavor and insisted it “dances in your mouth in the most rich, strong, and beautiful way.”

In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 140 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“You are so adorable,” one user wrote.

“I can’t wait to try it!!! VANILLA IS MY FAV,” another person shared.

“Can’t wait and sounds yummy! Tyra you are gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.

“Tyra when you wear glasses you look like a teacher that makes me want to go back to school. Hearing about your ice cream makes me want to eat it even during this freezing weather here,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal followers is nothing new for the successful businesswoman. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off natural hair in December of 2020 after her SMiZE Cream partner, DJ Splitz, influenced her to show off her natural tresses.