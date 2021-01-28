Abigail Ratchford Spotlights Her Cleavage, Shapely Physique In Bikini Top & Pleated Miniskirt

Self-proclaimed “Queen of Curves” Abigail Ratchford went deep into her camera roll for her big return to Instagram on Thursday afternoon. In her latest upload — which was revealed to be the product of a November photo shoot — the 28-year-old model and social media maven raised the temperature on her infrequently updated timeline with another ultra-revealing ensemble.

Much to the delight of her 9.1 million followers, Ratchford rocked a striped bikini top, a pleated miniskirt and thigh-high socks in the sultry snap. It was a clothing combination that put the spotlight on her considerable cleavage and shapely physique.

Although she was had pinpointed the picture’s origin in the accompanying caption, she was unable to comment on exactly what she was doing in the sexy, throwback share. Nevertheless, she maintained that the presentation was a “provocative” one.

Fans were clearly inclined to agree with Ratchford’s assessment of the uploaded shot, voicing their overwhelming approval by double-tapping it in droves. In little more than an hour after going live, the post was closing in on its 30,000th like. Meanwhile, the comments section was a flurry of activity from her adoring masses.

“You’re so out of control hot,” opined one fan, who emphasized their feelings with fire emoji. “May make people crash.”

“Wooow,” gushed a second supporter. “You are an explosion of beauty and sensuality.”

“Well you sure know how to brighten a man’s day,” wrote a third follower.

“Most beautiful girl in the world…” appraised another admirer. “You’re perfect inside & out!”

Ratchford was snapped in a pose with one of her legs elevated and her corresponding hand resting against it while she held a hose out from her body on the opposite side. A tree and other vegetation could be seen in the background, although it was largely out of focus as the camera was locked onto its sinuous subject.

The Scranton, Pennsylvania product wasn’t dressed for gardening, however. Her blue and white, horizontally-striped bikini top may have looked more at home on the beach, while her pleated, white miniskirt and overlong tube socks would have made more sense on the tennis court or golf course, according to multiple commenters.

Still, they couldn’t help but publicly swoon over the significant showing of skin the garments afforded. The shot was made all the more alluring by her piercing green eyes, impressive, raven-colored locks and plump, mauve-hued lips, all of which gave off a glint in the natural lighting.

She completed the look with a plastic visor and a pair of large, hoop earrings.

When last her profile was updated, Ratchford brought the heat with a sizzling reel which showcased her buxom bikini body to terrific effect.