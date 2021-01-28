Jennifer Lee Exposes Underboob In Floral Bikini: ‘Into The Blue’

Jennifer Lee delighted her Instagram followers with four new photos of herself modeling a Bomba Bambola bikini while on the beach.

In the post, Jennifer posed on Lanikai Beach in the sand and surf with a gorgeous ocean, blue sky, and white clouds in the background. She wore a tiny pink, blue, green, and coral string bikini. The top featured two triangles that barely contained her breasts, revealing ample cleavage and underboob. It tied around her neck and ribcage. The matching bottoms rode low on her hips, dipping slightly lower in front, showcasing her taut stomach, curvy hips, and slender waist. She wore her long, dark locks in damp waves that blew in the wind, falling to her waist. She accessorized with a shiny necklace.

Jennifer kneeled in the sand for the first shot. She had her legs slightly apart and popped one him out while looking into the camera with her full lips slightly open. For the second photo, the model lounged on one hip in shallow water with her shapely legs to one side and one hand supporting her weight. She held into her neck with her other hand. Waves crashed behind Jennifer in the third picture, and she had one leg bent under her with the other one out to the side. She held one hand in her hair, and the other one was in the surf. In the last image, Jennifer was on her knees again, and she held her wavy hair back off her face while looking off into the distance.

Jennifer’s Instagram followers showed a lot of love for the post, with more than 9,500 hitting the like button. At least 150 of them also took a moment to compose an uplifting comment praising her efforts.

“Y’all. This is what her body literally looks like in real life. So sexy,” enthused one fan who included a row of flame emoji.

“OMG, Jennifer, you are so beautiful! Your body is total goals. I love everything about this,” a second follower declared along with flowers, waves, and hearts.

“Holy body! Love That bikini! Beautiful photos, Jenn. Everything about this is simply perfect,” gushed a third devotee who added red heart-eye, hearts, and flame emoji.

“Hawaii looks good on you! This is the most beautiful set of pictures I’ve seen all year,” a fourth Instagram user replied, adding hearts and flames.

Jennifer has shared several videos and photos from her trip to Hawaii to her fans’ delight. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her strength in another two-piece while she swung on a rope at a waterfall.