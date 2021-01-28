Sierra Skye Goes Full Bombshell In A String Bikini For Sexy Mirror Selfie

Sierra Skye looked spectacular while rocking a tiny bikini in her latest Instagram update. The model gifted her fans a smoking hot selfie in the January 25 upload.

Sierra is no stranger to working it for the camera in front of a photographer, but this time she took matters into her own hands by snapping the photo herself. She appeared to be ready for a day at the pool when she struck a sultry pose. She was kneeling on the ground, and she appeared to be posing in a bedroom. The room included a bed topped with white linens, a black nightstand, and a bouquet of white roses.

Sierra covered her face with her cellphone, ensuring she captured the perfect angle. She grabbed the bottom of her blond tresses in her left hand while the rest spilled over her shoulder. The model’s back was arched and her booty was popped, helping to highlight her incredible curves.

She opted for a colorful two-piece that popped against her bronzed skin. It included a tiny top with impossibly small cups that only covered a portion of her ample bust. Sierra spilled out of the middle of her suit, but her fans hardly seemed bothered by the skin-baring display. Its bottom band wrapped tightly around Sierra’s ribs.

She teamed the scanty top with a pair of matching bottoms that featured string sides that were tied in dainty bows on the side of her hips. The front of the piece sat low on her hips, leaving her sculpted abs entirely in view.

She styled her long locks with a middle part and natural waves. Sierra limited her bling to a silver ring and chunky gold necklace that covered a good portion of her collar.

She made sure to tag PrettyLittleThing in her caption, crediting them for providing her with the smoking hot look. Sierra also noted that she was not ready for the cold weather.

Her smoking hot new upload soon amassed more than 8,700 likes, while more than 50 Instagram users left a comment.

“Such a cutie and hottie stunning,” one fan remarked, adding a trio of flames to the end of their comment.

“Stop hiding that beautiful face,” another Instagram user pleaded.

“What’s best way to build upper arm strength, Take lots of selfies. I adore you Miss Skye,” a third fan wrote.

“Your Proportions are Phenomenal. Absolutely gorgeous my dear. Hopefully the weather isn’t cold enough where you cant snap bikini shots,” a fourth commented alongside a few red hearts.