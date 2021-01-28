Niece Waidhofer Displays Cleavage In Black Buckled Lingerie With Matching Garter Belt

Niece Waidhofter flashed her perfect physique in a scanty ensemble for her most recent Instagram share on Thursday afternoon. The brunette beauty showed off her modeling skills as she served up a smoldering look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Niece went full bombshell in a black lingerie set. The corset top featured a deep neckline that put her massive cleavage on full display. The garment also included slim straps that flashed her toned arms and shoulders, as well as buckles around her midsection.

She added a pair of matching panties to the outfit. The lingerie was cut high over her voluptuous hips and clung to her petite waist. She also added a garter belt, which attached to a pair of stockings. She accessorized the look with a scarf around her neck.

Niece stood in front of a wooden paneled wall for the shot. She had her hip pushed out and her back arched slightly. She rested one hand at her side, while the other one was tucked into her underwear. Her head was tilted just a bit and she looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that she tied into a ponytail at the base of her head and fell over her shoulder. She also left a few strands loose to frame her face.

Niece’s over 2.9 million followers showed their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 44,000 times within the first hour after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 550 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Very gorgeous baby,” one follower stated.

“You’re absolutely fantastic,” declared another.

“Cool outfit, Niece. You look great in ANYTHING!!” a third comment read.

“Oh my goodness you are looking absolutely so so gorgeous everyday,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport racy articles of clothing that highlight her impressive abs, round booty, chest, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Niece recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she rocked a light-colored lingerie set with straps that crossed over her collarbone and wrapped around her neck while taking a bathroom selfie. That post also proved to be popular among her followers. To date, it’s pulled in more than 138,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.