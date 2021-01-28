Lauren Dascalo Sits Legs Apart In Black Panties & Gloves

Lauren Dascalo left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram snap on Thursday afternoon. The blond bombshell showed off plenty of skin as she rocked a revealing outfit.

In the sexy snap, Lauren opted for a skimpy black top that featured semi-sheer material and clung to her busty chest. The garment flashed her toned arms and shoulders as well.

She added a pair of skimpy panties. The black undies featured thin straps that were pulled up high over her slender hips, and fit tightly around her tiny waist. The lingerie also exposed her long, lean legs. Fans got a peek at her taut tummy and killer abs as well.

Lauren accessorized the look with a pair of black gloves that stretched from her finger tips to her elbows. She also wore a thick, gold chain around her neck, which she looped through her top.

She sat on a round table for the snap. Lauren had her legs apart, with one bent in front of her, as the other rested behind her. She arched her back and placed a hand in front of her. The other hand came up to her mouth while she tilted her head and gave a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background, some glass shelves could be seen with decor placed on them. Lauren also geotagged her location as Beverly Hills, California.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose curls that hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulders. Her bangs also brushed over her forehead.

Lauren’s over 1.1 million followers immediately began to share their love for the post. The pic garnered more than 6,800 likes within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also left over 200 messages in the comments section.

“U look gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“You look so amazing,” another gushed.

“I love the bangs!!” a third social media user wrote.

“I looked up the word Hot in the dictionary and there was a picture of you Lauren,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showing off her flawless figure in her online pics. She’s often seen rocking skimpy looks such as teeny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a gray thong and white sneakers at the gym. To date, that post has reeled in more than 34,000 likes and over 720 comments.