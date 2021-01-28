Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Her Flawless Booty In High-Waisted Thong Panties

Ana Paula Saenz left her 1.3 million Instagram followers quite hot and bothered with a saucy snapshot on Thursday. The Mexican model showcased her killer physique and received a lot of love from her fans in response.

The single snapshot showed Saenz from behind. She had her long, brunette tresses swept back into a high, sleek ponytail. The locks were styled in loose curls that tumbled down her back and grazed the waistband of her panties.

Saenz wore a bold, chunky choker around her neck as the sole accessory for her stunning look. She chose a fairly simple bra and panty set for this shot, but on her figure, it looked anything but ordinary.

The 22-year-old stunner wore what appeared to be a simple black bandeau bra that crossed her back with a single wide band. The panties were high-waisted and that styling served to showcase Saenz’s slim waistline and hourglass curves.

The thong panties accentuated the model’s peachy posterior. Saenz teasingly placed each of her hands under her buttocks and seemed to make sure that nobody missed her flawless bubbly booty.

Saenz kept her caption simple as she seemingly quoted some song lyrics and added a black heart emoji signaling that she loved the song.

The hottie’s followers were quick to fawn over this sexy snap. In just the first couple of hours after Saenz had initially shared it, more than 41,000 likes poured in from her ardent admirers.

In addition, 460 impressed supporters took to the comments section. It was clear that this titillating shot sent temperatures soaring, and many people relied solely on flattering emoji to signal their love for the enticing look.

“Sensually graceful, harmonious and classy,” one fan raved.

“I can’t even I might as well quit Insta like there is no way I could ever be this fire,” another declared.

A significant portion of the enthusiastic commenters wrote in Spanish. Regardless of the language or emoji used, it was obvious that everybody loved Saenz’s flirty, tantalizing pose and bold vibe.

“U are perfect,” a third user determined.

“Smoking hot body amazing,” someone else praised.

It certainly is not uncommon for Saenz to share revealing shots on her Instagram page. A few weeks ago, she uploaded a photo showing her modeling some risque lingerie.

Saenz faced the camera directly and placed her hands on her hips. An open white blazer revealed a lacy, black, barely-there teddy and it provided minimal coverage.

Ultimately, that sexy shot received more than 103,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments.