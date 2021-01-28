Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Appears To Respond To Report She’s Returning To ‘Jersey Shore’ In New IG Post

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi appears to have responded to a report that she is returning to the Jersey Shore franchise in a new Instagram post.

In the share, which was posted on January 28 and can be seen here, Nicole added a selfie taken in her vehicle. In the caption, she wrote that morning with her three kids were very “chaotic” and spoke about the rush to get them changed, brush their teeth, have breakfast, grab their masks, hats, and gloves and pile into the car to either head to school or run errands.

She called her life a “messsss” and said that she would not want to be doing anything right now other than “being a hot mess mawma.”

Nicole is married to Jionni LaValle and is a mother to Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo. She has stayed out of the public eye since departing Jersey Shore in 2019 after filming scenes for Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding and has kept her social media followers abreast of the changes in her life, including those having to do with her brick and mortar store, The Snooki Shop.

A story published by Us Weekly quoted Nicole’s longtime Jersey Shore co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino who said he believed Nicole would eventually return to the show.

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

The Inquisitr reported that within a group chat between the show’s castmates including Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Angelina — Nicole said of her return, “it’s happening.”

Mike said to Us Weekly that Nicole’s actions would speak louder than her words, so fans would have to “see in the coming seasons” if she returned to their television family.

Fans of the former reality television star shared their own take on Nicole’s message.

“You just reminded me it’s okay to be a hot mess momma. I have three kids age 5 and under and it’s hard. Leaving overnights, going home, to get girls ready. While husbands getting ready for work..chaotic mornings at the house!! Every weekday morning I’d rather be a hot mess mom than anything else,” penned one follower.

In response, Nicole said “Yes! I will never a perfect cookie-cutter mom. I had my bad days but still try to be the best for my 3 nuggets.

“NICOLE YOURE STUNNING!!! LOVE YOU MAWWMAAA! Have a wonderful day queen,” wrote a second fan.

“I want you to come back but you look so happy and at peace right now. I just want you to be happy you’ve given so much of yourself to your fans,” claimed a third Instagram user.