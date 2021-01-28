Tinashe Wows In Elegant Plunge Dress With Slit For A Series Of Glam Pics

Tinashe took to Instagram to give fans another update. The singer opted for a glamorous ensemble for her most recent post and looked nothing short of incredible.

The “All Hands On Deck” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut black dress with short poofy sleeves. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and looked very elegant on the star. The gown was much longer at the back and short at the front with a slit. Tinashe teamed the outfit with long gloves of the same color made out of PVC material. She opted for black heels that gave her some extra height and styled her dark wavy hair down with a middle part. Tinashe kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore dangling earrings.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she attached a black-and-white pic that saw her posing on the floor side-on. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant raised her right knee while lifting her left foot in the air. Tinashe gazed over her shoulder at the camera lens with a strong expression while her locks draped behind her shoulders.

In the next slide, the entertainer was captured closer-up in front of a plain backdrop. She flashed a huge radiant smile while placing one hand on her hip.

In the third and final frame, Tinashe sported a similar stance but gave the camera lens a fierce look.

In the tags, she credited her fashion stylist Wildford Lenov, hairstylist Nina J, makeup artist Mylah Morales, photographer Raen Badua, and the publication these photos took place for, Fault magazine.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more 51,000 likes and over 520 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3 million followers.

“YOU LOOK SO GOOD QUEEN,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“you’re so damn gorgeous it’s unfair,” another person shared.

“Absolutely breathtakingly beautiful perfection perfection perfection perfection perfection,” remarked a third fan.

“So beautiful, I love u,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Tinashe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black bodysuit for the same publication that was covered in silver jewels and had long sleeves. The attire had poofy shoulder pads and showed off her long legs. Tinashe wore heels that matched her garment and made her look even taller. She rocked long nails and let her hair rest behind her shoulders.