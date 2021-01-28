Jon Bon Jovi Shows Off Shaggy Hair & Tight Pants In Throwback IG Pic

Jon Bon Jovi showed off shaggy hair and a retro style in a throwback Instagram pic. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who fronts the legendary music group Bon Jovi posted the photo along with a sweet caption where he honored a four-legged pal.

In an image that was likely taken during the late 1980s, when Jon had long hair and dressed in such a manner, the New Jersey native squatted down next to an adorable white dog.

During that period of time, Jon wore his tresses falling down past his shoulders as was the fashion for young rock performers in the industry. His natural light brown tresses were worn in a shaggy manner and frosted with blonde highlights as part of a look that was a favorite of concertgoers during that era. In this photograph, his hair appeared to be wet.

Jon donned a white t-shirt with the logo for the luxury car brand Ferrari across the front. Underneath it was another statement written in a black script that read life was too short to be driving a Chevy.

He paired that with tight casual pants that had a black and royal blue pattern atop them. With that, Jon added vintage ASICS sneakers. His only accessory was a small brown wristwatch.

Jon posed in front of a car on a dirt road where he petted the small dog and said it was his friend.

Fans of the rocker adored the snap and shared their remarks about the vintage look from a time when Bon Jovi was the leading rock band on the charts.

“I love this picture so much, probably one of my all-time favorites,” claimed one fan.

“So adorable, my heart can’t take this. Thanks, Jon!” penned a second follower.

“Woman’s best friend, JBJ yes indeed,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“When we all were young,” remarked a fourth fan.

Just three days earlier, Jon posted an image to Instagram that was taken in the childhood of home of one of his musical idols Paul McCartney in Liverpool, England as seen here.

The Inquisitr reported that the photo was taken in 2019 and Jon was photographed among some of Paul’s artifacts to honor the musician’s 77th birthday. In the photograph, Jon stood in the Beatle bassist’s room where several albums were scattered about. In the snap were also black and white images of The Beatles from when they were known as the Quarrymen and Paul’s guitar which he played upside down as he is left-handed and guitars are generally strung for right-handed players.