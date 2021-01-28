Joe Biden Is Controlled By ‘Evil Radicals’ Who Want A ‘Surveillance Police State,’ Commentator Says

Political commentator John Cardillo claimed on Wednesday that President Joe Biden is under the control of figures with a nefarious plan for the United States.

“Biden’s handlers are evil radicals using that empty vessel to impose a surveillance police state that would terrify Orwell,” he tweeted.

The comment came after Cardillo highlighted the arrest of notorious Twitter troll and alt-right figure Douglass Mackey.

“This is chilling. People are being federally prosecuted for…memes from the 2016 election. Now they’re going to throw people in prison for tweets.”

According to NBC News, the social media influencer — who was known online as Ricky Vaughn — was indicted for alleged election interference related to a disinformation campaign.

The report claimed that Mackey used Twitter to try and mislead voters to cast their 2016 presidential election ballots via text. He was alleged deemed by MIT’s Media Lab as one of the top 150 influencers in the 2016 referendum.

In an op-ed for The Hill, Steve Israel argued that Biden has a tough road ahead in regards to getting a handle on domestic violent extremism.

“It will not be easy. Intelligence and law enforcement agencies will need oversight and accountability to ensure free speech and political activities remain protected under the Constitution. It will also need to be forward thinking.”

According to Israel, the increase in extremism is a “serious and growing national security threat” that Biden understands is a “new battle” that requires “new tactics.”

As Biden faces pressure to address domestic terrorism threats around the country, concerns are being raised about the new War on Terror that is being pursued by Democrats. As The Inquisitr reported, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard recently called on Biden to oppose the purported push for a police state with powerful surveillance. Elsewhere, journalist Glenn Greenwald warned that the Democratic response to the U.S. Capitol represents the move toward new War on Terror legislation that would echo post-9/11 legislation.

In addition to Gabbard and Greenwald, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar also pushed back on calls for expanding domestic terrorism legislation. The Minnesota lawmaker — who is a Somalian refugee — claimed that expanding the police state and national security structure would disproportionately harm minorities. She argued for the respect of the dignity and rights of all Americans.

Columnist Moustafa Bayoumi echoed Omar’s concerns and said that anti-terrorism laws would ultimately be weaponized against marginalized groups. He also underlined the purported sympathy to the far-right in the Department of Justice as a cause for concern.