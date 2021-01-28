‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar Is Makeup-Free In New IG Snap: ‘Happy Thursday’

Counting On star Jinger Duggar shared a new Instagram snap with her 1.4 million followers where she showed off a makeup-free face. The reality television star, who grew up in front of television cameras as the star of TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting along with her extended brood of siblings, looked lovely as she wished her followers a happy day and quoted a favorite religious saying in the image’s caption.

Her blonde hair was blown out completely straight for the photograph. Jinger showed off her fashion sense with the addition of an orange, floral headwrap that pulled her tresses back from her forehead. The remainder of her locks fell down her back.

Jinger tilted her head to the right side as she showed off her gorgeous face. She added a pair of thin, hoop earrings as the only visible accessory. Those were was paired with an orange chenille zip-up sweater.

The 27-year-old mother of two daughters, Felicity Nicole and Evangeline Jo, gave a bright smile to the camera for the selfie seen below.

Jinger has been married to Jeremy Vuolo for four years and they currently reside in California. They moved to the sunshine state in 2019 from their first home in Laredo, Texas so Jeremy could complete his degree at the Masters’ Seminary.

Fans of the television personality loved the simplicity of the photo where Jinger’s face was bathed in natural light. She appeared to radiate happiness and content.

“You look so happy sweet girl,” wrote one fan.

“I LOVE your headband!” claimed a second follower who added two blue heart emoji to clarify their feelings.

“Natural beauty, that’s what you are, love you sis,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Soo, sooo beautiful oh my goodness, you look so happy,” remarked a fourth fan of the photograph.

Just one day earlier, Jinger shared an image taken from the back of Felicity as she walked down a street holding a bag in her hand. The little girl wore a colorful shirt, shorts, short socks, and sneakers. Seen here, the image was attached to a caption where Jinger revealed the latest thing she taught her two-year-old.

She said that Felicity was learning the words to a religious hymn titled “My Father’s World.” Jinger said in her remarks that the song was a beautiful testament to her belief that God created all things. She said that she found peace and comfort in this reality and wanted to share these same feelings with her daughter.