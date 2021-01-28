Georgina Mazzeo Goes Legs Up Wearing Black Pantyhose & Stiletto Heels In Bed

Georgina Mazzeo posed seductively for a recent Instagram snap this week. The smoking hot model served up a steamy look as she rocked a revealing look for the photo.

In the sexy pic, Georgina opted to go shirtless as she lifted her legs up in a pair of black pantyhose. The garment included sheer material that clung to her curvy hips and long, lean legs. The lingerie also wrapped snugly around her petite waist while accentuating her round booty in the process.

She added a black sports bra with white trim as well. The top included a square neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage. It also boasted slim straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders. She accessorized the style with a pair of black stiletto heels.

Georgina laid in bed for the shot. She stretched her arms above her head and arched her back. Her chest was pushed outward as she had both of her legs in the air and her knees bent. She tilted her head to the side and wore a sultry expression on her face.

In the background of the shot, some large windows could be seen as sunlight streamed through the glass and illuminated her skin. A white dresser and a green plant was also visible in the pic. In the caption, Georgina revealed that she was having a lazy morning. She also geotagged her location as New York City.

Her long, dark hair was pushed away from her face. The locks were styled in straight strands that fell above her head and over the white blanket on the bed.

Georgina’s over 2.8 million followers wasted no time showing some love for the post by clicking the like button more than 75,000 times within the first day after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 420 remarks about the snap during that time.

“Absolutely stunning,” one follower stated.

“So beautiful girl!” another wrote.

“Your stockings is [fire emoji] and you look gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“I like it,” a fourth user gushed.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking racy looks such as sexy lingerie, teeny tops, scanty bathing suits, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Georgina recently said goodbye to the year 2020 with a photo of herself rocking a colorful string bikini. To date, that post has racked up more than 239,000 likes and over 1,900 comments.