Chuck Schumer Prepared To Proceed With Coronavirus Relief Bill Without Republican Support

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised that work will begin on a thorough coronavirus relief bill as soon as next week. While standing on the Senate floor, he promised a bill that was “very strong,” as reported by Reuters.

“The Senate, as early as next week, will begin the process of considering a very strong COVID relief bill… We need recovery and rescue quickly. Everywhere you look alarm bells are ringing,” Schumer said.

He also warned Republicans that Democrats will proceed without them if necessary, saying that if they “decide to oppose this urgent and necessary legislation, we will have to move forward without them,” as reported by The Hill.

While Schumer did not go into detail about the bill that he plans on bringing forth, it is likely the $1.9 trillion proposal currently being advocated by the Biden administration and not a stripped-down version rumored to be in the works in recent days.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

While there have been reports that the president’s team was considering a bill in the range of $600 billion to $800 billion that could pass quickly through Congress, Biden’s economic adviser Brian Deese reiterated on Twitter that a “piecemeal” deal was not enough. Deese has been involved in conversations with a bipartisan group of members from the Senate and House of Representatives over the bill.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also emphasized the urgency required to pass relief, adding that the needs of Americans are non-partisan issues.

“The needs of the American people are urgent, from putting food on the table, to getting vaccines out the door to reopening schools. Those aren’t partisan issues,” Psaki wrote on Twitter.

As the Senate is divided 50-50, Democrats have yet to reveal whether they are going to attempt to secure the Senate’s 60-vote threshold or use the alternate procedure of reconciliation. The latter method would allow the $1.9 trillion proposal to pass with a majority, which the Democrats would have thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote.

This method would put more pressure on conservative-leaning Democrats such as Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who have been a part of the bipartisan debates with the administration over the bill. Another member of the group, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, warned Democrats that they would be wasting an opportunity to work together for a “fully partisan product” if they went forward with the reconciliation procedure.

Meanwhile, some Democrats such as Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota have pushed for a more robust bill that includes recurring relief payments.