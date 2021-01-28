‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Gudgagnino Revealed As Hammerhead Shark On ‘The Masked Dancer’

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino was revealed as the latest celebrity to be eliminated on Fox’s The Masked Dancer. He was unmasked Wednesday as the show’s dancing hammerhead shark. He provided clues about his identity by dancing atop a map of New Jersey, the state where the show filmed its first six seasons in the town of Seaside Heights.

In an Instagram post seen here, Vinny shared his experiences as part of the fun competition series.

He said in the caption of the post that when he got the call to do The Masked Dancer he didn’t think he would last one week.

Vinny spoke about making it to the super six and explained he couldn’t have had a better time doing it. He remarked that he was not a professional dancer, so this was one of the most challenging and fun things that he had ever done.

Michael Becker / FOX

He revealed that learning choreography alone was tough, but the heavy costume made it even crazier.

Vinny expressed his thanks to the behind-the-scenes crew of the show and said it was due to them that he was able to hit the stage and fall in love with the process of performing as the Hammerhead.

He concluded by saying he was glad he was able to entertain viewers and challenge himself in this way.

Michael Becker / FOX

The Masked Dancer is hosted by comedian/actor Craig Robinson, seen in the above photo with Vinny after his unveiling. He failed to advance to the next round after a Paso Doble to “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood.”

Celebrity panelists include Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Whitney Cummings, and Ashley Tisdale. Each week, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes, and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks.

Earlier in the episode, Paula Abdul guessed that Vinny was the shark but later changed her mind and guessed YouTube star David Dobrik.

Thus far, both Ice-T and Bill Nye were eliminated.

Vinny’s partner, dance pro-Ashley Everett commented on the post. She said she was very proud of him and could not have asked for a more fun, down-to-earth, and hard-working partner.

His Jersey Shore and Double Shot at Love co-stars also added their commentary. These included Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Derynn Paige, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicky Curd, and Angelina Pivarnnick.

“How did you not fist pump?” questioned one fan.

“I wanna dance with you,” wrote a second follower.

“I immediately knew it was you or Pauly D just by y’all energy,” penned a third Instagram user.