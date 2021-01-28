‘The Masked Dancer’ Spoilers: Hammerhead Shark Revealed

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino was revealed as the latest celebrity to be eliminated on Fox’s The Masked Dancer. On Wednesday, he was unmasked as the show’s dancing hammerhead shark. He provided clues about his identity by dancing atop a map of New Jersey, the home of the reality show that made him famous.

In an Instagram post seen here, Vinny shared his experiences as part of the fun competition series.

He said in the caption that when he got the call to do The Masked Dancer he didn’t think he would last one week.

Vinny spoke about making it to the super six and explained he couldn’t have had a better time doing it. He remarked that he was not a professional dancer, so this was one of the most challenging and fun things he had ever done.

Michael Becker / FOX

He revealed that learning choreography alone was tough, but the heavy costume made it even crazier.

Vinny expressed his thanks to the behind-the-scenes crew of the show and said it was due to them that he was able to hit the stage and fall in love with the process of performing as the Hammerhead.

He concluded by writing he was glad he was able to entertain viewers and challenge himself.

Michael Becker / FOX

Vinny failed to advance to the next round after a Paso Doble to “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood.”

Earlier in the episode, Paula Abdul guessed that Vinny was the shark but later changed her mind and guessed YouTube star David Dobrik instead.

Vinny’s partner, dance pro-Ashley Everett, commented on the post. She said she was very proud of him and could not have asked for a more fun, down-to-earth, and hard-working partner.

His Jersey Shore and Double Shot at Love co-stars also added their commentary. These included Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Derynn Paige, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicky Curd, and Angelina Pivarnnick.

“How did you not fist pump?” questioned one fan.

“I wanna dance with you,” a second follower wrote.

“I immediately knew it was you or Pauly D just by y’all energy,” penned a third user.

Celebrity panelists include Abdul, Ken Jeong, Brian Austin Green, Whitney Cummings, and Ashley Tisdale. Each week, a series of clues are sprinkled throughout packages, costumes, and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are free-styling behind the masks. Vinny joined Ice-T and Bill Nye as celebrities who have already been eliminated.