Kindly Myers Wears Unzipped Jeans & Lace Bra In Steamy Kitchen Snap

Playboy model Kindly Myers has shared yet another steamy post to Instagram. The blond beauty turned up the heat with a snap that featured her looking smoking hot while sporting a lacy bra with a pair of unzipped jeans striking a sexy pose in her kitchen.

Kindly’s bra was white, and it had underwire cups that left most of her breasts exposed. The cups also had a scalloped lace edge that added a feminine vibe.

The model’s jeans had a mid-rise waist and they fit her snugly, accentuating her curvy booty. They were ripped in several places on the fronts and sides of the legs.

Kindly styled her long, blond locks in loose waves.

For accessories, she wore a pendant necklace and a small pair of earrings.

The model stood next to a counter when the snap was taken. A few canisters and a glass jar were on the countertop next to a coffee maker. Part of a window was also visible in the image.

Kindly leaned against the counter with her hands in her hair and her head tossed back. With her eyes closed and her lips parted, she wore a sultry expression on her face. She arched her back to emphasize her voluptuous chest as well as her flat abs. A small red tattoo on her lower abdomen drew the eye to the curve of her hip. She bent one knee and placed one of her bare feet on the side of the counter. The ends of her hair dangled near the top of her butt, calling attention to her slim midsection.

In the caption, Kindly mentioend that she was healthy and wealthy.

Her online audience seemed to be impressed with how sexy she looked in the picture, and many of them took some time to tell her so.

“Love this shot gorgeous u are absolutely stunning,” one Instagram user chimed in.

“Incredible body fantastic curves and sooo lovely,” a second admirer added with several emoji that included kisses and pink hearts.

“You are amazingly stunning baby you look very sexy in that white bra,” a third fan added.

“You are incredible my dear wow,” a fourth follower wrote, adding several kiss, flame and heart emoji.

Earlier this week, Kindly shared a snap that featured her showing off quite a bit of skin while posing in a red bikini that did not leave much to the imagination. She stood outside near a swimming pool while she flaunted her fit physique.