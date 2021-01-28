‘Good Morning America’ Host Michael Strahan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19. The former professional football player has not been seen on the set of the ABC news series for the past several days alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos. Amy Robach has filled for the former pro football star since his diagnosis.

During the January 28th episode, Robin announced that Michael was in quarantine and he was diagnosed with the virus.

“He wanted us to let you know that he tested positive for COVID. He’s at home quarantining right now,” she said to viewers during the broadcast which was seen in a tweet posted below.

George shared Michael’s thanks for viewer concern regarding his whereabouts over the past few days. He said that Michael was feeling well and is looking forward to returning to work shortly. He shared that everyone in front of and behind the camera had been cleared by Disney to be at work after contact tracing was conducted per CDC guidelines.

Robin joked that Michael’s dog Enzo was keeping him “nice and warm” and he was doing well.

Amy also chimed in with a quip, saying that she spoke to the Football Hall of Famer and told him to come back quickly because she wanted to set her alarm clock ahead one hour.

.@michaelstrahan has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling okay. @GMA is following CDC guidelines and we hope to see him back at the desk soon. pic.twitter.com/Qu3BKbsRWY — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2021

Fans took to Twitter to respond to the news.

“Take care of yourself, Sir! I’m finally on the mends from COVID, but this thing is NO joke so note to all, please take care of yourselves. Much love and peace to you” wrote one fan.

“Oh my. Michael. I hope your feeling ok Get well soon Sending love,” remarked a second follower.

“That’s to bad I hope he recovers soon but you guys should follow CDC recommendation and be wearing masks indoors while around others its 6 feet apart and wear a mask we don’t need to see your face to hear the news,” recommended a third Twitter user.

George has had personal experience with the virus Michael is currently battling. In April 2020, he tested positive after his wife, Ali Wentworth, fought coronavirus. He told viewers after his diagnosis that he was asymptomatic and did not suffer from any of the symptoms his wife was challenged by including high fever, tightness in the chest, and achy joints. Ali shared her experiences in an interview with GMA shortly after the pandemic turned into a worldwide emergency health issue.

Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America since 2016. Prior to that, he co-hosted the morning talk show Live with Kelly and Michael alongside Kelly Ripa from 2012-2016.