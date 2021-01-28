‘The Masked Dancer’ Spoilers: Could Zebra Be Latin Star Ricky Martin?

On Wednesday, another episode of The Masked Dancer aired on Fox meaning another celebrity was unmasked. One contestant that remains in the competition and has made it to the final five is Zebra, who continues to have the panel — Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale — and viewers guessing for who it might be.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Zebra stated in their first clue package that people haven’t seen them in a while. They were seen driving a red car and said they have fallen out of the limelight. They grew up in a rough neighborhood where there was only one kind of love, tough love. Zebra expressed “those teenagers left me aching in my heart” and there was “only one direction to go.” The president also knows their name.

People were quick to assume might be former One Direction member Liam Payne. However, some fans of the show have another star in mind.

This week, Zebra danced to J Balvin & Willy William’s huge hit “Mi Gente.” As always, they gave an energetic performance and looked to be having a lot of fun.

Before they took to the stage, we learned that Zebra may have won a Grammy Award. He also said he is going to keep the “fun Latin vibes going.” The “super clue” was a T-shirt saying “K.O.,” which likely stands for knock out.

Fans on social media believe Zebra could be entertainer Ricky Martin.

“I am guessing the zebra is Ricky Martin,” one user tweeted.

“The zebra is Ricky Martin. Has to be. #SpoilerAlert,” another person shared on Twitter.

“I still think the zebra is Ricky Martin lol,” remarked a third account in a tweet.

“Zebra. Black and white screen, os, hot dog, magazine, Latin music, comeback. I like the Ricky Martin guess,” a fourth user tweeted.

Martin is one of Latin music’s most successful acts and has won two Grammy Awards. The singer is known for being a skilled performer and a lot of teenage admirers during the beginning of his career.

Viewers will have to keep watching each week to find out if Martin is underneath the mask.

Hammerhead was the latest contestant to be eliminated and was revealed to be reality TV star Vinny Guardagino.

Abdul had previously said his name earlier in the episode but went with YouTube personality David Dovrik as her final guess.

Guardagino expressed that doing the show was the most fun thing he has ever done.