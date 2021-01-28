Britney Spears Shakes Booty To Get Ex Justin Timberlake’s Attention On Instagram

Britney's Instagram tag whipped fans and celebrities into a frenzy.

Britney Spears appeared to be looking for the attention of her former boyfriend Justin Timberlake with another dance video posted to Instagram. The almost minute and a half long clip, uploaded on January 27, showed the “I’m A Slave 4 U” hitmaker as she danced seductively to her ex’s hit with Jay Z, “Holy Grail.”

The superstar showed off her fit and toned figure in tiny black and white flannel shorts with a thick white waistband. They sat low under her hips to reveal her slim waist and showed plenty of leg. Britney paired it with a plain black crop-top with long sleeves and a high neck.

She danced around in front of the camera, shook her booty, spun around, and repeatedly swished her arms while barefoot on her living room tiles. She moved in front of her lit Christmas tree and two pots of yellow flowers.

Britney repeatedly looked into the camera with wide eyes and rocked heavy black eyeliner. She pulled her long blond locks into a ponytail, which she swished back and forth.

But while her dancing was attention grabbing in itself, what really sent fans into a frenzy was her caption.

She joked that turtleneck tops were “so me” and also added the tag of her former boyfriend, who she famously split with in 2002.

Fans and famous faces made their thoughts known in the comments section.

“Britney with the @ tags!! We love to see it!,” Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause commented alongside a sideways crying laughing emoji and clapping hands.

“The way she tagged Justin Timberlake,” one account commented, which attracted more than 1,300 likes.

“Omg she tagged him,” another person wrote in a comment that received 870-plus likes.

“SHE TAGGED HIM SHSKSSJSK,” a third comment read alongside two loudly crying faces and a red heart.

More than 7,460 comments were left on the video, which received close to 80,000 likes and was viewed more than 1 million times in under 15 hours.

Britney and Justin have a famously rocky relationship. They dated from 1999 until 2002 but dramatically split amid rumors of infidelity, which, per Stuff New Zealand, inspired Justin’s hit “Cry Me A River.”

Britney most recently referenced their split on Instagram in August when she danced to another of her ex’s hits. She performed to his 2018 song “Filthy” and described him “a genius.”

“I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius!!!! Great song JT!!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD!!!!!!,” she wrote in the caption alongside a winking emoji with its tongue out.

Per Metro, Justin commented with a crying laughing face and several praising hands.