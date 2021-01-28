Abby Dowse Smolders In Fiery-Red Lingerie: ‘Passionate Heart And Soul’

On Thursday, Abby Dowse continued her latest streak of torrid lingerie posts with a sizzling-hot Instagram upload wherein she wore a fiery-red set that flaunted her perky assets. The Aussie smokeshow posed seductively on the bedroom floor, getting down on her knees and spreading her thighs open as she leaned one hand on the bed. She stared directly into the lens in an enticing way and arched her back, teasing the rounded shape of her posterior.

Abby’s slender hips were left within full view of the camera by an outrageously high-cut bottom that also displayed her toned tummy due to its low-rise waistline. The panties had spaghetti side straps that were pulled high on her waist, disappearing beneath a skimpy garter belt. The item was a winged design that hugged her hourglass figure closely, stretching low over her sides yet only accentuating her midriff with a narrow strip of fabric. The piece connected to a pair of matching thigh-high stockings, which sported lacy bands that highlighted her sexy pins.

Meanwhile, her chest was emphasized by a cleavage-baring bra, which featured small underwire cups made out of semi-sheer mesh. The number was adorned with sparkling silver rhinestones, which also decorated the rest of her attire. Abby added extra bling with a layered gold necklace, which sported a cross pendant that dangled just above her cleavage. She also wore a dainty bracelet, which she showcased by lifting up her arm and tucking her hand behind her head.

The eye-popping ensemble was from popular brand, Missy Empire, which the model credited in her post. The vibrant color flattered Abby’s bronzed tan and complemented her golden tresses.

The 31-year-old styled her locks in messy, frizzy curls, allowing them to spill freely over her back and shoulders. Her tousled hairstyle received plenty of appreciation in the comments section, as the look gave her more sex appeal.

“It’s crazy how good your hair always looks no matter the state it’s in,” one person wrote under the suggestive photo. “Red against that tan is so fire,” they added.

“This set is to die for,” a second user complimented her provocative lingerie, leaving a trail of heart-eyes emoji.

“Lady in red you are always gorgeous Abby so hot hotter than the sun,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Love you so very much,” chimed in another smitten fan.

Abby penned a flirty caption for her post, capturing the essence of the enchanting look with a heart and fairy emoji. Shared with fans early in the morning, the snapshot racked up more than 5,600 likes in the first 16 minutes, and went on to amass over 18,200 likes and 414 messages in the span of one hour.

