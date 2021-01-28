Aliya Janell Arches Her Back & Flaunts Bodacious Booty In Semi-Sheer Bodysuit

Choreographer Aliya Janell took to Instagram to promote her series Queens N Lettos dance classes by sharing a snap that saw her flaunting her bodacious booty in a black semi-sheer bodysuit with a cheeky bottom.

The sexy bodysuit was made from a lacy fabric that featured a floral pattern. Aliya went braless under the number, showing off a bit of side boob. The garment had long sleeves and strands of pearls attached to the neckline and at the ends of the sleeves. Aliya completed her chic and sexy look with a pair of off-white platform stilettos that featured peep toes and straps around her ankles.

The celebrity wore her long hair pulled back tight in a ponytail on the top of her head, and she accessorized with a stylish pair of small, black sunglasses.

The popular YouTuber posed next to a blank white wall on a small black mat for the photo shoot. The camera captured her from a side angle as she arched her back to show off her pert derrière and shapely thighs. She tilted her head back as she looked toward the lens. The ends of her hair dangled above her booty, drawing the eye to her flat abs and lower body. She rested her hands on the fronts of her thighs, giving her online audience a look at her ample bustline. Her smooth skin appeared to be flawless in the light.

In the caption, she mentioned her upcoming classes.

Many of Aliya’s fans flocked to the comments section to leave compliments. Some of her admirers could not help but mention that the snap was giving off some serious Beyonce vibes. Others raved over how sultry she looked.

“No lie, as I scrolled past I thought you were Bey. It’s when I went to like that I saw it was u,” one Instagram user commented.

“This was giving me Bey vibes for a minute! I had to do a double take!!” echoed a second follower.

“You took ur sexiness to a whole nother [sic] level,” a third fan quipped, adding several emoji that included looking eyes.

“Yasss that booty sitting up right girl,” a fourth admirer added with a flame emoji.

Aliya recently shared an update that featured her wearing a sexy mini dress. The floral number had a flirty cut-out section that exposed her abdomen. The number also had a slit on one side. She leaned against a wall and arched her back while she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.