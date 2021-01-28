Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In Booty-Baring Bikini Photos

Candice Swanepoel put her flawless body on show this week in a series of photos posted to Instagram to promote her swimwear line. Shared by Tropic of C, the collage upload was made up of three pictures showing the South African supermodel in a skimpy black bikini.

In the top left photo, the longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel gave a peek at her booty as she posed with her back to the camera. The snap, which appeared to be shared with a golden filter, showed Candice giving a sultry over the shoulder glance with several palm trees behind her.

Her crop-top featured one piece of material that wrapped around her upper torso with two spaghetti straps over both shoulders.

She paired it with matching plain black bottoms that revealed her toned booty. Candice confirmed the garment was a thong with a tiny piece of material over her lower back and two strings, which were tied into large bows, over her hips.

In the image below, the 32-year-old mom of two showed off the front with her arms by her sides. She slightly pushed her hips to the left and flaunted her toned thighs as she pulled the strings of her bottoms up in line with her naval, highlighting her toned abs.

Candice piled her hair up in a messy topknot and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and two necklaces, one of which had a large silver pendant that dangled over her chest.

The larger photo took up the whole right side of the collage. It showed her looking down as she placed her left hand on her bikini bottoms while standing with her legs slightly apart.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed that Candice wore the C bralette and the C bottom in the colors black terra.

The upload was clearly a hit and received plenty of praise in the comments section.

“That glow tho!,” one person commented alongside a smiling face wearing sunglasses.

“Candice Swanepoel is the most amazing woman on Earth [.] Her incredible modeling talent and beauty knows no bounds,” another wrote.

“Beautiful bellísima stunning,” a third comment read with two flower emoji.

Candice previously stunned fans when she rocked another skimpy look from her own brand in November. In another snap shared to the swimwear line’s Instagram, the star posed on a bed in a minuscule brown string bikini with strings that wrapped around her torso and accessorized with a shell anklet.