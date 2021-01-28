Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Cleavage & Taut Tummy In Sexy Athleisure Wear

Tahlia Skaines gave her 584,000 followers a nice view of her insanely toned physique in her latest Instagram upload. The gorgeous Aussie model took to the popular social media platform to showcase her fit figure and ample assets in a new athleisure set from Elite Eleven Sporting.

Tahlia rocked a light blue two-piece set that included a sports bra and leggings. The top boasted a neckline that sat low on her chest, showing an ample amount of her décolletage. The sportswear had a snug fit on her voluptuous bust that made her cleavage more prominent, and the length of the piece allowed her to showcase her abs and taut tummy. The sleeveless design helped highlight her shoulders and slim arms.

The leggings that she sported hugged her body in all the right places. The waistband hugged her tiny waist, obscuring her belly button from view, while the skintight garment helped emphasize the curves of her slender hips down to her legs. The bright color of her ensemble made her bronze tan pop. She completed her sporty look with a pair of white sneakers.

Dressed in her sexy ensemble, Tahlia was snapped outdoors, right outside a restaurant. She sat on an elevated platform with her thighs spread and one knee bent, tucking her leg near her body. The babe raised her right hand to touch her hair and touched her ankle with her left hand.

Sliding glass doors were seen behind her, and it gave a glimpse of the bistro. Plants and white walls were also seen in the background of the shot.

Tahlia accessorized with a pair of oversized hoop earrings, a dainty bracelet, and rings. The influencer left her hair down, parted in the center, and styled in sleek, straight strands. The long locks fell over her shoulders, with the ends grazing her bust.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about her “cute activewear.” She tagged Elite Eleven Sporting in the post and added a discount code for her fans to use.

The new share earned plenty of praise from her avid supporters. Fans and fellow models hit the like button more than 3,500 times and left over 60 comments on the tantalizing post. Many complimented her killer figure, while others gushed over her beauty. Countless followers were short on words, opting to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“The set is so pretty. It looks perfect on you!” one of her fans commented, adding a butterfly emoji at the end of the comment.

“I always love seeing your hair down. The color is just perfect and looks great on you,” wrote another social media user.