Alessandra Ambrosio And Model Girlfriends Wow In Skimpy Bikinis In Brazil

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a shot shared to Instagram this week as she posed up a storm in a bikini once again alongside two of her fellow Brazilian model girlfriends. Her swimwear line, Gal Floripa, posted the gorgeous snap of the Victoria’s Secret Angel alongside Renata Kuerten and Carol Mendes as they modeled skimpy looks from the collection.

Alessandra sat in the middle in a white and pink underwired bikini top with thin strings over her shoulders and a ruffle across the bust. She showed off her tanned skin as she gave the camera a sultry look and wrapped a silk cover-up around her waist.

The supermodel wore her hair down in beachy waves and accessorized with a gold necklace.

On her right was model and TV presenter Renata, who stunned in a skimpy top that almost perfectly matched her skin tone with a cut-out over her chest. It had two strings tied together with beads on the bottom that cascaded over her torso.

She paired it with short acid wash Daisy Dukes that showed off plenty of her toned legs as she sat with her legs slightly apart. They were high-waisted and covered her navel but gave a peek at her toned abs while she looked to the right with a big smile.

On Alessandra’s other side was fashion model Carol. She pushed her long, brunette locks over her right shoulder and sported a silky peach-colored two-piece with straps that were tied into a bow over her shoulders.

She draped a sheer pink, purple, and green kaftan over her right shoulder and flashed her tan, accessorizing with several necklaces.

The trio sat barefoot on a chunky wooden bench in front of a window with wooden panelling.

In the caption, Tropic of C wrote about the importance of “sisterhood” and geotagged their location as Fasano Angra dos Reis in Brazil.

Plenty of fans heaped praise on the trio via the comments section.

“Goddesses,” one person wrote alongside three purple hearts.

“Good times,” another wrote.

Others flooded the comments section with emoji, including heart eye faces, fire symbols, and clapping hands.

The snap appeared to be a throwback, as Alessandra has since made her way to Berlin, Germany. The star shared a stunning series of photos to her own Instagram account on January 26 which showed her posing next to a window in a casual and comfy ensemble, made up of a baby pink crop top and gray sweatpants.