Daisey O’Donnell Flaunts Underboob & Sculpted Abs In A Light Yellow Bikini: ‘Sweetest’

Daisey O’Donnell gave fans something to be excited about on Wednesday, January 27, with her latest Instagram upload. The gorgeous English model slipped into a tiny two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her perky assets and insanely toned figure while catching some rays outdoors.

Daisey was photographed enjoying the sunny weather in her skimpy bathing suit. She spent the day in one of the resorts in Dubai, as the geotag noted.

In the snap, the babe stood with her body angled to the side. She raised both of her hands and touched the sides of her head, the area just above her ears. She lowered her sunglasses to show her eyes and looked straight into the camera with a serious expression. While she stayed under a shaded area, some parts of her body were still lit by sunlight and made her skin look glowing.

Tall buildings, palm trees, and other plants comprised her background. The blue sky, sunbeds, and umbrellas were also visible in the shot.

Daisey rocked a light yellow bikini set for the photos. The top was cut so small that it hardly held her shapely breasts and showcased her underboob. However, the cups were padded, which covered her nipples from exposure. The plunging neckline showcased her cleavage, and the swimwear had thin straps that went over her neck, highlighting her shoulders and lean arms. Another pair of strings were tied around her back for support, but her chest stretched out the piece.

She sported a pair of matching bottoms that were just as revealing. They boasted a low-cut waistline that flashed a generous amount of her chiseled midsection. Fans couldn’t help but comment about her taut tummy and sculpted abs. The garment also had high leg cuts that accentuated her slender hips and helped highlight her lean thighs.

The ODolls Collection co-founder wore several accessories, including two necklaces, hoop earrings, rings, bracelets, a watch, and a ring. She parted her blond hair in the center and tied its long strands in a bun, keeping the locks away from her face and shoulders.

Daisey paired the pics with a short caption and added a relevant emoji. She also shared that her bathing suit came from Meshki via a tag in the post.

The latest update proved to be popular with her online admirers. In less than a day of going live on the social media platform, the photo gained more than 59,700 likes and upward of 480 comments. Users of the popular photo-sharing app took to the comments section to praise her curves, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Beautiful! Great abs!” a fan wrote.

“You are something else! Phenomenal,” gushed another follower.

“Your figure is absolutely insane,” added a third admirer.