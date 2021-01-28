Jessica Simpson Sits On The Side Of A Bathtub In A Partially Open Robe & Shows Off Her Glossy Legs

Jessica rocked a patterned kimono from her own label.

Jessica Simpson looked ready to get a luxurious bathroom nice and steamy in a sultry photo that showed her rocking a robe that she had to hold closed.

On Wednesday, Jessica, 40, made an appearance in a photo shared on the Instagram account for her fashion label, the Jessica Simpson Collection. The successful fashion mogul often models outfits from the popular brand.

The location of her latest photoshoot was a spacious bathroom with a dark gray tiled floors. A teal wall with a white baseboard provided an excellent backdrop, as it complemented her chic casual attire. A mirror with an ornate antique frame hung up high on the wall. It reflected a small crystal chandelier and a window covered by gauzy curtains.

Jessica sat on the edge of a white porcelain bathtub with a vintage vibe. The freestanding fixture featured a raised base, oval shape, and rolled rim. She wore a kimono that fit right in with the surroundings due to its classic design. It was ivory with an eye-catching blue floral pattern of blossoms, leaves, and vines. The piece was finished with gold-and-teal floral trim around its wide sleeve openings and open front.

The Open Book author held the top of the robe closed by pressing her right hand against her stomach. Her wrist was adorned with numerous stacked gold bangles. On her left wrist, she wore a hand chain attached to a ring. She completed her bling with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Jessica’s platinum blond hair was styled into a blowout with a soft wave. Her toenails were painted with bright white polish that really popped against her tan skin.

She was perched on the edge of the bathtub with the ball of her right foot on the floor. She crossed her left calf in front of her right knee. Because her robe was open from the thigh down, her iconic toned legs were on full display. Her bronze stems looked glossy and smooth.

Jessica’s photo received a flood of positive responses in the comments section, but one of her followers suggested that her pose looked a bit awkward.

“Looks like you’re having menstrual cramps. You even make that beautiful,” the fan wrote.

“I love this picture. You look gorgeous!” another message read.

“Goddess. Those legs are still the best ever,” a third admirer commented.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the singer previously stunned her fans by showing a lot of leg in a snakeskin-print swimsuit. She paired it with a parka and wore the unusual ensemble outside in the snow.