Angeline Varona Flaunts Fantastic Figure & Cleavage In Scanty Printed Bikini In New Beachside Update

Angeline Varona served a killer look on Wednesday, January 27, treating her 2.8 million Instagram followers to a sizzling new update. The law school graduate shared three snapshots that captured her enjoying the warm weather by the sea while sporting a skimpy bikini that showed off her hourglass figure.

Laura was snapped at a resort in her sexy bathing suit, enjoying the sunny day. In the first photo, she could be seen lounging on a cushioned sunbed. The internet personality sat on her legs with her thighs parted, letting her arms hang on her side and her fingers touching the mattress. The babe tilted her head slightly to the side as she looked straight into the camera and offered a dazzling smile that showed a glimpse of her pearly whites.

A swipe to the right featured Angeline posing with her boyfriend. She stood with her right knee bent and did a tip-toe. The bombshell angled her body sideways and touched her lower hip with her left hand. She placed her right arm on the back of her beau as she gazed at the lens and smiled. Her man stood beside her and placed his arm on her back.

The last snap showed the lovers kissing. The shots were taken in an elevated location. Behind her was an infinity pool with stunning views of the sea and small islands. According to the geotag, they were in Cala de Mar Ixtapa in Mexico.

Angeline rocked a Gucci-inspired bikini set. The top boasted tiny triangle cups with lining but was cut so small that it strained against her shapely breasts. As a result, a hint of her sideboob and underboob were seen from certain angles. The plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of her cleavage. The piece had floss-like straps that went over her neck, helping to highlight her shoulders and lean arms.

She sported a matching bottom that was just as revealing. It featured high leg cuts that showcased her toned thighs and legs. Thin strings made up the waistband, and it clung to her waist, accentuating her curvy hips. The low-cut waistline helped highlight her flat tummy and abs.

For the occasion, Angeline wore her favorite name necklace and stud earrings. She wore her brunette hair down, letting her natural waves show.

In the caption, the influencer shared her thoughts about the location. She also shared that her swimwear set came from a brand called Itsy Bitsy Swimwear, adding a tag for the retailer in the caption and picture.

Like most of her bikini posts, this recent addition proved to be a hit. The newest update amassed more than 136,000 likes and over 980 comments. Many of her avid fans, including fellow influencers, dropped compliments and gushing messages in the comments section, while others chimed in with a trail of emoji.

“He hit the jackpot with you,” a fan wrote.

“Your smile is magical and your beauty is beyond this world,” commented another follower.