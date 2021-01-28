Yarishna Ayala Flaunts Buns Of Steel As She Poses In Barely There Bikini

Puerto Rican Fitness model Yarishna Ayala has, once again, wowed her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest swimwear update. The post, which went live on Wednesday, January 27, featured the celebrity in a minuscule bathing suit that highlighted her chiseled muscles.

Yarishna stood in what appeared to be her living room in order to capture the selfie. She wore a black-and-white striped bikini as she posed with her back turned toward her intended audience.

The triangular cups only just covered her ample assets and some sideboob was on display as a result of this. A white strap that tied up in a bow could be seen running across her back and underneath the mass of her thick dark hair.

The bikini briefs sat high over Yarisha’s toned hips and stood out against her golden tan. Standing with her body leaning forward and her weight on her front leg, her buns of steel became the focal point in the picture.

The fitness model’s long brunette locks were straightened and cascaded down over her back, sitting just at the top of her pert derriere as she arched her back and smiled broadly for her avid supporters. Posing bare-footed, the celebrity also rested on hand on top of her chiseled thigh.

Yarishna’s followers couldn’t wait to respond after she posted the image. Within four hours, the photo had already racked up an impressive 38,700 likes and more than 500 comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Goals,” one follower simply wrote in the comments section.

“[Your] body is absolutely beautiful!!!” a fan declared.

“Stunning incredible awesome,” another user stated.

In addition, many of the comments were made in languages other than English. The Portuguese word “perfeita’ cropped up regularly and means “perfect” in English, according to a Google translation. The Spanish term, “hermosa” or “beautiful” was another word often used.

As a way to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. It also came as no surprise to see the regular use of the muscly arm and peach emoji as well.

Yarishna often highlights her chiseled form when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently flaunted her cleavage while posing in a skimpy bathing suit and soaking up the sun. In the caption, she revealed that it was her last day in Los Angeles, where she had been attending the DMV Iron Gym wellness conference.