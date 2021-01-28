Holly Sonders Drenches Her Stunning Physique With Gallons Of Milk Upon Fans’ Request

Sassy and sultry Instagram model Holly Sonders demonstrated a desire to please in her most recent social media update on Wednesday evening. She explained in the caption that the slow-motion video clip was the result of fans’ requests, and she appeared more than happy to live out their desires onscreen. More than 8,100 admirers had viewed the post in the first two hours after it went live.

The smooth jazz single “I Fall In Love Too Easily,” crooned by Chet Baker, was selected as the musical accompaniment for the moody, black-and-white video, which was entitled “Milk Noir.” The name was a clever play on the term used to describe a cinematic genre that features low-key lighting and a dramatic mood.

Holly wore a white, cropped tank top and a matching thong with double straps that ran high over her hips and formed a “V” across her tantalizing derriere as she frolicked coquettishly in a bathtub full of milk.

The video contained multiple cuts from scene-to-scene, the most provocative of which may have been when she stood up and turned away from the camera, holding a gallon of the opaque liquid high over her head. She poured a thin stream onto the small of her back, letting it splash across her bare booty and stream between her cheeks.

Holly’s Instagram followers adored the update, and were not at all shy about letting her know how much they appreciated her sizzling hot appearance and her willingness to dive into the creative photo shoot. Most people appeared to have been rendered speechless, however, as the comments section was flooded with affectionate emoji.

“Damn milk never looked so good, thank you holly, [you’re] the best!” one fan exclaimed, following the praise with a series of popular emoji.

“You should’ve charged $100 a glass afterwards… I’d have bought two,” a second person suggested longingly.

“I’ve got cookies!” a third follower quipped, adding a few flame and heart emoji afterwards. They were one of a handful of admirers to mention the famous snack-and-beverage pairing in some fashion.

Holly and her videographer collaborated for another tempting share that was recently covered by The Inquisitr. The buxom brunette titillated fans as she got soaking wet – this time, in warm water – while slipping into the tub and playfully toying with the tiny, embroidered red roses over her nipples that made up the most significant part of her strappy, criss-crossed lingerie.

It was not clear whether that post inspired the request for a second variation, or if a few creative fans had already made the suggestion before last week.