Scarlett Bordeaux Shows Plenty Of Cleavage & Leg By Sporting Open Shirt & Bikini Bottoms At The Beach

WWE superstar Scarlett Bordeaux took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 28, ahead of NXT and encouraged her 542,000 followers to tune into the program. She also enticed the potential viewers with a stunning black-and-white snap that saw her wearing very little clothing.

The image saw the blond bombshell posing at the beach with the tide of the sea visible in the background. She boasted a smile on her face as stared into the camera, with her arms resting on her shoulder and chest.

Bordeaux rocked a simple and revealing outfit for the occasion, too. She wore a white shirt, which she left open to expose an ample amount of cleavage and some sideboob. The wrestler tied the shirt in a bow so that her toned abs and the tattoo that covered them were also on display. Bordeaux also paired the attire with black bikini bottoms that showed off her enviable legs.

In the accompanying caption, Bordeaux promised her fans that this week’s edition of NXT would be an exciting show, though she didn’t tell them what to expect. However, her admirers on the image-sharing platform seemed more than happy to oblige her request, and many of them also took the time to appreciate her beauty.

At the time of this writing, the pic has received over 30,000 likes and an abundance of comments. The blond’s fans didn’t hold back when it came to bestowing the black-and-gold brand superstar with compliments, either.

“Gotta tune in to the Smokeshow,” wrote one Instagram user, emphasizing their compliment with a flame emoji.

“Very BEAUTIFUL and sexy looking woman,” wrote a second Instagrammer, adding some kisses and hugs at the end for extra sizzle.

“The NXT Women’s title would look nice around your waist,” noted a third Instagrammer, who was one of many who seemed to want to see Bordeaux in to step into the ring more often.

Since joining the company, Bordeaux has mainly served as the valet for her husband, Karrion Kross. The pair have enjoyed plenty of success and established themselves as top heels on the weekly programming. However, the overwhelmingly positive response to Bordeaux’s latest upload suggests that she’s as beloved as any of the promotion’s babyfaces.

Bordeaux has delighted her social media followers with more than one sultry upload in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she shared another beach snap earlier this month. In the photo, the WWE bombshell sported a peach bikini that teased plenty of sideboob.