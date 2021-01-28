Laurence Bédard Puts Back And Buns On Display With Strappy Black Bodysuit

Instagram model Laurence Bédard flaunted her enviable physique in a thong-back bodysuit, much to the delight of her 2.9 million followers. In her latest update, which was posted on Wednesday, January 27, the celebrity showed off the strappy outfit from PrettyLittleThing.

In the caption, she hoped that everyone was having a “wonderful day.” Of course, her admirers couldn’t wait to reply.

Standing side-on to the camera, Laurence wore a black thong bodysuit that featured delicate shoestring straps that crisscrossed over her back and showing off plenty of skin in the process. As she looked over one shoulder and gave a smoldering look at her intended audience, just the hint of her cleavage could be seen.

Thanks to the style of the back of the attire, Laurence’s pert derriere was on display. However, because of the close-up nature of the snap, only the very tops of her buns could be seen. That didn’t stop her fans from eagerly commenting, though.

Her brunette locks were straightened and parted slightly off-center, styled in her usual sleek bob. She had also tucked one side of her hair back behind her ear as she tilted her head toward the photographer.

A dark background featured in the snap. However, large golden lights were evenly distributed against the wall, further highlighting the Instagram sensation’s beauty.

Laurence’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the impressive image. Within three hours, the photo had already amassed an impressive 18,400 likes and more than 250 comments from her avid supporters.

“You are the perfect design of a stratospheric beauty,” one follower gushed enthusiastically in the comments section.

“Looking beautiful and I love your gorgeous tattoos,” a fan declared.

“It’s not been too bad thanks. Hope you’re having a good one,” another user stated in response to Laurence’s caption.

“Beautiful!!!” a fourth person exclaimed, also using a variety of emoji to further capture their thoughts.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, with the nature of the outfit, it meant that the peach emoji was also very popular in the comments section as well.

Laurence often shares stunning fashion updates to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she showed off her killer curves while wearing a red satin mini dress. In the caption, she stated that the outfit made her feel “elegant” and her fans certainly agreed with the statement.