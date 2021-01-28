Alexa Dellanos Flashes Ample Underboob As She Drops It Low In A Daring Bikini

Alexa Dellanos put her ample assets on show in a sizzling new addition to her Instagram page on Wednesday. The model pushed the limits on the social media platform as she let it all hang out in a daring swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

The blond bombshell sent pulses racing as she flaunted her curvaceous physique in an impossibly tiny bikini. The two-piece included a scanty halter-style top in a pink-and-white zebra-print pattern that alone was likely enough to turn a few heads, though its racy design was likely more than enough to do the job.

The garment boasted a deep v-neckline and triangle cups that covered up only what was necessary of her voluptuous chest, leaving a scandalous amount of her colossal cleavage and underboob on display. It also had contrasting black straps that looped tightly around her shoulders, drawing attention to her toned arms.

Alexa dropped it low in the itty-bitty swimwear, causing her bikini bottoms to disappear almost entirely as she worked the lens. The number’s thin, stringy waistband was the only part that could be fully seen, sitting tightly around her hips to accentuate her tiny waist. Fans were also treated to a glimpse at the model’s perky booty as she struck the provocative pose.

She completed the risque look with a pair of green-and-black Nike sneakers and covered her piercing brown eyes with a unique pair of sunglasses that featured colorful polarized lenses. A pair of diamond earrings just barely peeked out from underneath her long, platinum locks, while a stack of gold bangle bracelets around her wrist gave the ensemble some additional bling.

Fans were hardly shy about showing Alexa some love for her latest social media appearance, double-tapping the steamy post more than 36,000 times within just six hours of going love. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the model with praise.

“Just perfection,” one person wrote.

“Looking so stunning, gorgeous, and lovely,” gushed another fan.

“@si_swimsuit she’s your next cover,” a third follower remarked.

“Baddest on my feed,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Fans hoping for another look at Alexa’s flawless figure did not have to scroll far down her feed to get their wish. On Tuesday, the beauty sent temperatures soaring once again when she showed off her buxom curves in a nude bikini that was covered in shimmering rhinestone accents. That look proved to be another major hit with her audience, earning over 78,000 likes and 834 comments to date.