Casi Davis Shows Off Pert Derriere As She Runs Across The Sand: ‘When He Tells You Not To Jump To Conclusions’

Instagram model Casi Davis delighted her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, January 27, showed the celebrity bounding across the sand while wearing a white thong and crop top, her efforts being caught mid-flight by the photographer.

In the caption, she made a comic reference to how she looked when being told not to jump to any conclusions. However, for her fans, there was plenty of jumping being done as they dove into the comments section and showed their appreciation for the arty black-and-white shot.

Casi wore a white crop top with a V-neckline that plunged down low and showed off her ample cleavage as she leaned forward and pumped her arms as she leaped across the beach. She teamed this with a matching thong that featured a shoestring strap that wrapped around her midriff. However, for many, it was all about her curvaceous booty that was on display.

Her blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in loose curls that streamed out behind her as she took flight. As Casi ran, her lean legs glistened in the sunlight and her toned physique was certainly a focal point of the stunning shot.

Waves gently rolled in when the picture was taken and the ocean view could be seen as far as the eye could see. In the sky, puffy clouds were also present.

Casi’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within five hours, the photo had already amassed 21,600 likes and more than 160 comments from her devout supporters.

“Amazing photo. You look like a pro athlete,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“But that body thooooo,” a fan gushed enthusiastically.

“This shot is so perfect,” another user stated.

” LOVE THIS,” a fourth person declared in all-caps, also adding several red heart emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

In addition, many of her followers decided to forgo words and use emoji as a way to show their appreciation for the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, considering the content and the caption, it came as no surprise to see plenty of instances of the laughing and peach emoji as well.

Casi often chooses swimwear shots when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Monday, she shared a “photo dump” with her audience that also revealed several photos of herself wearing unique bathing suits. Instantly, her supporters started commenting on the alluring post.