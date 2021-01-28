Yovanna Ventura Gives A Cheeky Display In White Monokini

Instagram sensation Yovanna Ventura impressed her 5.3 million followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Wednesday, January 27, featured a variety of shots of the model while wearing a white monokini and yellow overshirt.

In the caption, she lamented the fact that it was no longer as hot in Los Angeles as it was when the pictures were taken. While some fans tended to agree, others were merely there to comment on the celebrity’s awesome figure.

Sharing three photos from what was likely a swimwear photoshoot at the beach, Yovanna’s trim physique was highlighted in the second shot, which revealed her gorgeous bathing suit. With her back to the camera, the model looked over one shoulder with a broad smile as she reached up to move strands of hair away from her face.

The bathing suit featured thick straps and a cropped top that was joined to the briefs at each side. The thong-backed outfit sat high over her hips and revealed her pert derriere as well as contrasting nicely with her golden tan.

The two other snaps showed her wearing a large pale yellow T-shirt over the top of her monokini. The first showing a smiling Yovanna and the last one revealing a much more sultry expression.

As soon as Yovanna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. It only took two hours for the set to reach an impressive 30,000 likes. In addition, she had also gathered more than 200 comments from her adoring supporters.

While some also commented on the weather, mostly, her fans were filled with praise for the sunny shots.

“You are so amazing!” one follower declared in the comments section.

“That smile,” a fan remarked.

“WONDERFUL AND BEAUTIFUL,” another user gushed in all-caps.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a couple of emoji to the end of their statement.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to show their appreciation for the set. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, the drooling emoji also got a lot of attention in the comments section as well.

Yovanna often shows off her fine form in swimwear when selecting content to post to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she chose to wear a minuscule strappy bikini. Giving herself a pep talk in the caption, she declared herself to be a goddess and her fans couldn’t agree more as they rushed in to voice their opinion on the matter.