Rand Paul Responds To ‘Deranged’ Joe Scarborough

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky responded to an attack from MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

Earlier in the day, Scarborough delivered a scathing monologue, slamming Paul and his colleagues Ted Cruz of Texas, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marco Rubio of Florida. He accused the lawmakers of playing political games instead of holding former President Donald Trump accountable for the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump spent months casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and claiming that it was rigged for Democrat Joe Biden, despite there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud. He held a rally on January 6, at which he seemed to instruct his supporters to storm the Capitol building.

Scarborough compared the riots to the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, said that the senators need to be publicly shamed for being more concerned about “Senate procedure” than political violence and claimed that they cannot even be considered conservatives.

Speaking with The Story anchor Trace Gallagher, Paul said that Scarborough sounded “deranged” as he delivered the monologue and explained that he actually “opposed [Trump’s] position on the Electoral College.”

“I did vote to seat the electors. I thought the argument was wrong. I made that argument,” Paul continued.

“Joe Scarborough is so unhinged now and so much a hater of all Republicans and things conservative that he doesn’t listen to the issues.”

Scarborough served in the House of Representatives as a Republican, but he has long been one of Trump’s fiercest conservative critics.

According to Paul, however, the host “has surrounded himself with sycophants,” which is why he has become biased against the GOP.

Paul accused Scarborough of hypocrisy, claiming that he was silent when Vice President Kamala Harris donated to a bail fund for Black Lives Matter rioters and when a supporter of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders attempted to assassinate congressional Republicans in 2017.

“Not one time have we said… that you should impeach Kamala Harris or impeach Bernie Sanders because we’re much more fair-minded people. I’ll let the public decide who is right on that,” Paul noted.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House for inciting what lawmakers described as an insurrection against the U.S. government. The Senate impeachment trial is expected to begin next month.

As The Inquisitr reported, some pundits and public figures have urged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to allow senators to vote secretly in the trial as to avoid violence.