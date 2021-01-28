Kindly Myers Spotlights Sinuous Figure & Cheeky Assets In Sultry Backside Snap

Blonde bombshell Kindly Myers continues to crush it on social media with a seemingly endless stream of jaw-dropping photo updates. For her latest visual feat, the 35-year-old enticed her 2.3 million followers on Instagram with a backside snapshot that put her pert posterior and sinuous figure on full display.

The post — which went live on her tempting timeline on Wednesday evening — found the model/influencer rocking a tiny plaid top or bra and a pair of black panties that were emblazoned with the phrase “XXX-mas” in ruby-red letters across her cheeky assets.

In the accompanying caption, Myers credited the alternative fashion boutique Dolls Kill for creating the seductive ensemble. She also revealed that some snowy weather had given her that “XXX-mas” feeling.

While one would be hard-pressed to find such a holiday and their calendar, Myers’ fans were nonetheless feeling the spirit of the season. In a matter of minutes, they combined to collectively double-tap her post almost 5,000 times. Meanwhile, the comments section was flush with people going ape over the sensuous showing of her shapely attributes.

“One of those women you hate to see go but love watching walk away!” declared one devotee.

“[Fire emoji] Wow,” added a second supporter. “You have a great body.”

“@kindly you’re always look’n BOOTY-FULL [peach emoji],” wrote a third follower.

“I really wish Santa would leave you under my tree,” confessed a fourth follower.

Myers was snapped with her back turned to the camera in the medium-wide shot while standing indoors with both of her hands grasping onto her golden-hued mane. The Playboy alum’s luscious locks flowed wildly behind her head, extending to her mid-spine where the rear side of her red and black plaid top was also visible.

The popping contrast of her bronze skin tone against the white walls in the background of the photo excelled in accentuating the surprisingly shapely nature of her slender physique. Her narrow waist transitioned into her hips with an especially dramatic curve, which then returned inward at her sculpted thighs.

All the while, Myers’ tanga-cut panties left her bodacious booty partially bare as her taut cheeks appeared to burst out of them in the shot. Finally, Myers accessorized with a ring on each hand and a black bracelet or watch on her left wrist.

Earlier in the day, Myers had already set her popular profile ablaze with a sexy share that documented her laying out poolside in a skimpy, white thong bikini that similarly put her backside on blast. As of this writing, that post has racked up well over 15,000 likes.