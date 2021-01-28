Andreane Chamberland Flaunts Some Major Underboob While Wearing A Cropped Hello Kitty Hoodie

Instagram model Andreane Chamberland has once again teased her 557,000 followers with her recent scandalous post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, January 26, showed the celebrity rocking an extremely cropped hoodie from Dolls Kill.

Standing in front of a decorative background, Andreane wore a black hoodie that had the Hello Kitty image emblazoned across one side. The dark outfit contrasted nicely with the pale backing, drawing one’s eye to the model. The top was cropped so high that plenty of the celebrity’s ample underboob was on display as she stood with one hip thrust to the side and her legs spread.

The hoodie featured a clip in the center and, from this, hung several dark chains. They snaked down over her flat stomach before curving around to the back of the outfit.

Andreane teamed this with a black thong that sat high over her tanned hips. The briefs also featured small silver buckles on each side and could be adjusted accordingly.

Her long blond hair was styled in gentle waves that cascaded down over her shoulders. Standing with one arm bent, Andreane pulled a section of her tresses away from her top so that her intended audience could get a proper view of the logo printed on it.

Only her plump lips giving the hint of a smile could be seen in the alluring shot. However, around her neck was her favorite pendant chain, which completed the look.

Andreane’s followers quickly responded as soon as she posted the image. After a day, the photo had already gathered 7,100 likes and more than 180 comments from her adoring fans.

“Helllllloooo Kitty!!! Gorgeous,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Omg hello kitty I’m jealous,” a fan gushed.

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous and stunning in all black,” another user stated.

“Meow. Curvealicious,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their statement with a variety of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to forgo words and use emoji instead as a way to show their appreciation for the update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart ones. However, the tongue-hanging-out emoji also got a lot of attention as well.

Andreane often shares risqué content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she opted to wear nothing more than a thong and a baseball cap as she posed with a skateboard. Using her long blond locks, she covered her bare chest as she pouted at her dedicated fanbase.