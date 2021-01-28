Niece Waidhofer Wears A Thong And Lifts Top, Scaring SpongeBob SquarePants In Hilarious Instagram Update

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer teased her 2.9 million followers with her recent cheeky post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, January 27, showed the celebrity standing in front of a TV screen while wearing a thong. Meanwhile, SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star looked on in horror in the hilarious snap.

Niece wore a black thong with white edging that sat high over her smooth hips and showed off her pert derriere as she stood with her back to the camera. She teamed this with a white tank top that could barely be seen underneath her long dark locks. With one thumb tucked underneath the top, she had lifted it up, showing off plenty of sideboob in the process.

Standing to the side of the TV but with her body turned toward it, SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star were shown on the screen. They had paused while both had shocked expressions on their faces, giving the impression that it was Niece’s raunchy pose that caused their reaction.

Niece’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. It only took a single hour for the photo to amass a whopping 64,800 likes and more than 1,300 comments from her legions of fans.

In the caption, Niece commented that she didn’t want to hear about her messy “cord management” in relation to her set up underneath her television. This led to plenty of commentary about all the gaming consoles she had.

“Probably more guys p*ssed you have a ps5,” one follower joked in the comments section, referring to the notoriously hard to buy gaming system.

“I’m commenting because I don’t see a Sega. Lol,” another fan remarked.

However, for others, it was all about Niece’s latest photo.

“I think sponge bob has the same reaction I would lol,” a user stated.

“Curvy AF…. dayum hawt,” a fourth person wrote, also using a selection of emoji for added emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones.

This is not the first update in recent days that saw Niece lifting her top, much to the delight of her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she looked directly at her intended audience while she pulled up a black T-shirt, covering her chest with her arm as she did so but flaunting some major underboob in the process.

In addition, she not the first Instagram sensation to use this comedic approach to their updates of late. Andreane Chamberland did a similar thing on Wednesday, January 13. In her post, she was shown raising a white T-shirt as Harry Potter looked on in shock.