Cloris Leachman’s Kids: Late ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Star Was A Mother of Five

The late actress is survived by four of her children.

Cloris Leachman has died at age 94. The famed actress passed away of natural causes on January 26, 2021, with her youngest child, Dinah, by her side.

While the Emmy-winning Leachman was best known for her TV roles on Mary Tyler Moore Show, the CBS Phyllis, a starring role in later seasons of the NBC sitcom The Facts of Life and a stint on Dancing With the Stars as the oldest celebrity contestant in the show’s history, her greatest job was being a mother to her five children.

“She loved her children and her grandchildren ferociously,” Leachman’s longtime manager Juliet Green said in a statement after her death, per NBC News.

By the time she appeared on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the early 1979s, Leachman already was a mom to five children with her ex-husband, film director George Englund, whom she married in 1953 and divorced in 1979, according to Closer Weekly. All of their kids followed in their famous parents’ footsteps with careers in the entertainment industry.

David Livingston / Getty Images

The couple’s first son, Adam Englund, was born in October 1953 and logged several film credits in the 1980s and 1990s.

Leachman’s second son, Bryan, was also an aspiring actor but he passed away suddenly at age 30. Bryan, who was born in 1956, was found dead at a YMCA following a drug overdose.

Leachman’s son George Jr, was born in 1957 and went on to work as a production manager and composer., known for The Fields (2011), My Guys (1996), and more.

Morgan Englund, born in 1963, grew up to be an actor and writer. He has logged roles on The Guiding Light, Wing Commander IV: The Price of Freedom, and more.

And finally, youngest child Dinah, born in 1966, worked as a production assistant for the 1997 film Titanic and appeared in the TV movies The Migrants and Death Sentence as a child.

Dinah appeared to be especially close to her mother. On her Instagram page, Dinah recently posted a sweet holiday photo of her mom in a Santa Claus hat, in a post seen here.

And in an Instagram post for Mother’s Day last May, Lecahman’s only daughter captioned a series of throwback photos of her famous mother with a loving tribute.

“To my mom who taught me the joy of adventure, ” she wrote on Instagram. Who rocked me to sleep in her arms full of love. Who has given me everything she has to give. And I am so proud to be your daughter.”