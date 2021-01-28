Madison Pettis Flaunts Her Abs In A Slinky Mint Bra: ‘Breath Of Fresh Air’

Madison rocked a sporty look.

Madison Pettis dressed to impress her fans with her fit figure in a set of photos posted to her Instagram page on Wednesday. The 22-year-old ex-Disney Channel star rocked an athletic ensemble, but she had removed her top off to reveal her bra.

Madison’s slinky bralette was mint green. It had a deep V-neck that exposed an ample amount of her perky chest. The top featured an elastic underbust band and adjustable straps with metallic hardware. The rest of her outfit consisted of a coordinating sweatsuit from the athleisure brand Fabletics. The former Cory in the House star is an ambassador for the label, and she can often be seen rocking its sporty designs on her IG page.

Madison’s sweats featured a wavy, water-like pattern in mint and teal. Her top was casually slung on her back with the arms draped over her shoulders. Her bottoms had a wide elastic waistband, which was pulled down low on her hips. By baring her navel, she showcased her hourglass shape and her chiseled abdominal muscles.

On her feet, she wore a pair of crisp white Air Jordan 1 sneakers. The cuffs of her pants were tucked behind the shoes’ high tops. She accessorized with just a few pieces of jewelry, including a pair of oversize silver hoop earrings and a bangle on her right wrist. She wore her springy spiral curls down with the left side arranged in front of her shoulder and chest.

Madison posed outside, where the natural light made her brunette hair glisten while bringing out its warm tones. She stood on a large wooden patio that included a covered dining area and an outdoor couch with wood panels on the sides.

The model’s hands were in her pants’ front pockets, drawing attention to the useful design feature. In her first pic, she crossed her right leg over her left while looking directly at the camera. She uncrossed her legs for the second snap, which was taken from further back.

Madison’s look proved to be popular with her Instagram followers, who have liked her post over 190,000 times so far.

“Definitely rocking that green,” one of her fans wrote in the comments section.

“You are definitely a breath of fresh air,” read a response to her caption.

“Talk about body goals,” a third admirer added.

The American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules actress previously slayed in a similar sporty set for a post that featured a single pic. As reported by The Inquisitr, she left little to the imagination in a snakeskin-print bra, which she teamed with white sweatpants.