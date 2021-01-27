Chantel Jeffries Shows Off Amazing Figure In Scanty Bra-And-Panty Set And Athlesiure-Wear

Chantel Jeffries turned the heat up on her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 27 when she shared some sizzling-hot new photos of herself in two scanty ensembles.

The two-slide series displayed the 28-year-old model and DJ in her bathroom and her bedroom. She struck two eye-catching poses that flaunted her famous figure.

In the first image, she stood up straight with one hip popped out as the front of her body faced the camera. She had her toothbrush in her mouth and directed her eyes to the left, averting the camera’s lens. In the second snapshot, she lay on her bed as she propped her derriere out. She had both of her arms extended above her head, elongating her form. She wore a sultry pout on her face as she stared directly at the camera.

Her long brunette hair, which was styled in loose waves, was pulled back into a ponytail that fell around her back. Some sidebands also fell around her temples, framing her face. She wore her nails short and natural.

Chantel put her hourglass figure on display in a scanty black bra-and-panty set from SKIMS, a clothing company founded by Kim Kardashian. Her bra featured two thin shoulder straps and padded cups that pushed a great deal of her cleavage forward. Her matching low-rise panties accentuated her slim core and curvy hips.

The second look consisted of a gray workout top with two thin straps and low-cut triangle-shaped cups that again revealed an ample amount of her cleavage. She teamed that top with matching, skintight, high-waisted biker shorts that highlighted her curves once more.

In the post, she tagged SKIMS’ Instagram handle. She also credited the sexy photos to a photographer named Richard Kern.

The smoking-hot content went live just one hour ago and has already amassed more than 15,000 likes, proving to be a big hit with her following. Dozens of social media users also commented under the post to compliment Chantel on her form, good looks, and tiny outfits.

“Always with the body,” one individual wrote, following with a single fire symbol.

“Chantel! You gorgeous human being,” another admirer chimed in.

“Just beautiful and awesome,” a third fan asserted, adding numerous red heart emoji to their comment.

“Absolutely magnificent,” a fourth user praised.

The model has wowed her Instagram fans with plenty of breathtaking posts this month. On January 17, she shared a racy image that displayed her insane curves in a hot pink lingerie set from Lounge Underwear.