Maya Jama Rocks Crop Top & Snakeskin-Print Pants While Showing Off Her Blond Hair

Maya Jama took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The British television presenter has continued to work during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and consistently uses the social media platform to show off her outfits.

Jama stunned in a basic white crop top. The sleeveless item of clothing displayed a hint of her decolletage as well as her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with high-waisted snakeskin-print pants that were incredibly eye-catching. Jama accessorized herself with numerous gold chain necklaces, earrings, and rings while rocking acyrlic nails that had the tips painted with a coat of orange polish. She is most known for her long, luscious brunette hair but opted for wavy blond locks for the occasion.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Jama was captured from the thighs-up while on set. She placed her fingers through her belt loops and tilted her head to the left. The former Loose Women panelist gazed directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression and let her locks drape in front of her right shoulder.

In the next slide, Jama sported a similar stance. However, she flashed a huge radiant smile.

In the third frame, she was snapped laying back on a black leather chair with her feet up on the counter. Jama held onto a coffee cup and raised the other hand to her forehead.

In the fourth and final pic, she rested the cup on the side of her forehead and took a selfie.

In the tags, Jama credited her hairstylist Aaron Carlo and makeup artist Grace Macartney for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 163,000 likes and over 510 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2 million followers.

“Literally the most peng, blonde maya serving LEWKS,” one user wrote.

“THIS HAIR ON YOU *CHEFS KISS*,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Beautiful as always and always,” remarked a third fan.

“This hair needs to stay please,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Jama. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a green leather jacket that featured buttons going up the middle. Jama wore the look with a matching miniskirt and opted for white leather ankle boots with a chunky black heel. She put on stylish sunglasses and tied her dark locks in a high ponytail.