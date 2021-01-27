Jessica Plummer Poses On All Fours In Short Blue Dress

Jessica Plummer took to Instagram update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The actress regularly posts on the social media platform and showed off one of her outfits for her most recent upload.

The “Welcome to the Jungle” hitmaker stunned in a short blue dress with long sleeves. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and fell above her upper thigh. She teamed the look with white knitted socks and kept her nails short for the occasion. Plummer accessorized with gold necklaces, earrings, and a thin nose ring while styling her signature curly brunette hair down.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured posing on her hands and knees on top of a bed. The former Neon Jungle member posed fairly side-on and gazed over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with a subtle pout.

In the next slide, Plummer was snapped closer up. She lightly tugged at her locks and sported a soft expression.

In the third frame, Plummer was seemingly taking a selfie from a lower angle. She tilted her head down and gave the camera full eye contact.

In the fourth and final pic, Plummer continued to pose side-on, which helped showcase her profile. The reality star left the tag hanging off the back of her attire, revealing that her dress was from the highstreet brand Zara.

In the tags, she credited Soul Destiny for her socks.

In the span of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 344,000 followers.

“Wow you’re beauty is literally out of this world I love you angel,” one user wrote.

“Nothing more sexy than a LBD (Blue) except for the babe wearing it,” another person shared.

“Wow omg cor blimey unbelievably attractive so adorable and a real cutie,” remarked a third fan.

“Your hair is beyond fab!! I love it xxx,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last year, Plummer became a contestant on the popular U.K. survival reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers were shocked to find out that she rose to fame as a member of the girl group Neon Jungle.

The public’s most recent memory of Plummer was her role as Chantelle Atkins in the British soap opera EastEnders. Her character got killed off in September of 2020 and her storyline was heavily associated with domestic violence.