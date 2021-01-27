Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Shows Off Her Cleavage & Sculpted Figure While Rocking A Sexy Workout Set

Anna Nystrom showed off her incredible figure in a workout-inspired outfit that did her nothing but favors. The fitness model featured the image on her Instagram page on January 27, and her fans have been loving the sight.

Anna stood in the center of the frame, ensuring that all eyes were fixed on her curves. She posed in front of an off-white wall that featured a ledge that jutted out. The model tagged her location in Stockholm, Sweden, where most of her recent photos have been snapped. Anna positioned her legs so one was in front of the other, seemingly taking a step forward. She grabbed the waistband of her pants with one hand, and a few locks of hair with her opposite. Her chest was turned toward the camera while she looked off to the side with a slight smile.

Anna rocked a coordinating set that hugged her sculpted figure in all the right ways. She tagged Ryvelle in her caption, indicating that her sexy ensemble was from the online retailer. She wore the company”s new shade, Hazel Plum, as she indicated in her caption.

The look included a brown bra with thin straps and a scooping V-neck that revealed a peek of cleavage. A tight band stretched across her ribs directly underneath her bust. Her bottoms were a pair of yoga pants that matched the same color and style as her bra. She wore her waistband high on her hips to draw attention to her toned abs. The body of the garment was tight on her legs and the bottom tucked into a pair of white socks, which featured the Nike logo on the sides. The front of Anna’s pants had a snug fit that highlighted her trim waist and midsection.

Her hair was styled with a middle part, securing high on her head with scrunchie that matched her outfit. Loose waves spilled over her shoulder and chest while a few small pieces fell around the frame of her face.

In a little more than an hour, Anna’s sporty photo amassed over 30,000 likes and hundreds of messages from fans. Some complimented her figure, while others were focused on her outfit.

“The most sensual and beautifull,” one fan gushed alongside a series of red hearts.

“How are you so perfect? It is not fair to the rest of us normal people,” a second person remarked.

“What a beautiful woman. Really just stunning,” a third commented.

“You look amazing in it. I am totally buying this when I get paid at the end of the week,” a fourth follower wrote, adding a few flames.