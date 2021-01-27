‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Georgia Gibbs Takes A Dip In The Ocean In Pink Bikini

Georgia Gibbs stunned many of her 717,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, January 26, with her most recent update. The Australian model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself enjoying a refreshing dip in the ocean while wearing a stylish swimsuit that did her body nothing bur favors.

The three-part series showed Gibbs — who is perhaps best known for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue— in the shallow part of the sea, allowing the waves to crash against her strong legs. Her blond hair was damp, indicating she had been swimming prior to having the photos taken.

Gibbs was sporting a pale pink two-piece bathing suit from her collection in partnership with Kopper & Zink. It included an underwire top that flattered her cleavage. Gibbs teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with a thick waistband that sat high on the sides, showcasing the contrast between her slim waist and curvy hips.

Gibbs captioned the pictures with a lengthy caption in which she addressed a common question she receives from followers: how to get a body like hers. She emphasized that, for the most part, genetic disposition is responsible for everyone’s bodies. The rest comes from nurture and love.

The post proved to be a hit with her fans. In under a day, it has attracted more than 35,700 likes and upwards of 230 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to thank Gibbs for being positive and spreading self-love — in addition to showering her with compliments about her natural beauty and figure.

“You have a bright soul and you’re influential in the best of ways,” one of her followers noted.

“Absolutely love this post! [two growing hearts] Self-love is where it’s at in 2021,” replied another user.

“Thank you sweet, beautiful girl for spreading so much positivity and self-love. [three double hearts] You are always a breath of fresh air in this space,” a third admirer chimed in.

“‘Learning to love food not fight with it’ [clapping hands] I struggle with comparison but MY body is without labels. Thank you!” replied a fourth fan.

Gibbs is well known among her fans for being open about her journey, including the good, the bad and the ugly. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she recently shared another post in which she noted her mental state ahead of the new week. She was feeling re-energized and comfortable in her own skin, she said. In the photos, she rocked a black two-piece workout set by Alo Yoga, which included a push-up sports bra and skintight leggings.