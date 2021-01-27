Veronica Bielik Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Swimsuit While Posing Poolside

On Wednesday, January 27, Polish model Veronica Bielik made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 3.1 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 26-year-old striking a pose in front of a sizable pool. A body of water can also be seen in the background. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Maldives Island.

Veronica appeared to be sitting on the edge of the pool. She leaned slightly to her right and used one of her hands to prop herself up. She placed her unoccupied hand on the top of her head. The model focused her gaze on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a beige-colored bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece featured a plunging top with front-tie detailing and a pair of matching bottoms. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on display. The color of the swimsuit also looked gorgeous against her tan skin.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal.

In the caption, the social media sensation revealed that she will be heading back to her “[h]ome,” after spending time traveling. She also made reference to the number of social media users who follower her on Instagram.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 78,000 likes. Quite a few of Veronica’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Very beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow you are always beautiful I love you,” added a different devotee, along with a red heart, heart-eye, and kissing face emoji.

“You are amazing and beautiful,” remarked another admirer.

“You’re so pretty,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Veronica graciously responded to some of the comments.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos. Instead, they used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Veronica has shown off her amazing assets. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore skintight activewear. That post has been liked over 65,000 times since it was shared.